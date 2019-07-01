Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Ally Financial Has Raised Holding by $484,000 as Stock Value Rose; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $262.11. About 980,090 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $25.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1919.44. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,070 were reported by American National Insur Tx. Assetmark reported 7,501 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company reported 143 shares. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,271 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 60,868 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1.24M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 8,000 shares. 964 are held by Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Communication reported 3.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 1.91% or 3,770 shares. Jw Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 19,627 shares for 17.95% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 267,072 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 136,736 shares.

