Costco Wholesale (COST) EPS Estimated At $2.53; SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (SDCJF) SI Increased By 5.88%

SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) had an increase of 5.88% in short interest. SDCJF’s SI was 5.06 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.88% from 4.78M shares previously. With 35,400 avg volume, 143 days are for SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)’s short sellers to cover SDCJF’s short positions. The stock increased 21.94% or $0.0226 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1256. About 460 shares traded. Sundance Energy Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report $2.53 EPS on October, 3 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 7.20% from last quarter’s $2.36 EPS. COST’s profit would be $1.10B giving it 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.89 EPS previously, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s analysts see 33.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $99.08 million. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 58,497 shares. Cadinha & Com Limited Liability Corp has 119,003 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.8% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research reported 0.84% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Amer Research & Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 6,540 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 12,243 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability reported 1,121 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Americas reported 35,990 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.39 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New York-based Roosevelt Investment Gp has invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Kentucky-based Regent Invest Ltd has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pitcairn holds 13,036 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FOSL, COST, KRA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $128.72 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 36.22 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.