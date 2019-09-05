Costco Wholesale (COST) EPS Estimated At $2.53; Acadia Healthcare Company Has 1.58 Sentiment

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report $2.53 EPS on October, 3 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 7.20% from last quarter’s $2.36 EPS. COST’s profit would be $1.11 billion giving it 29.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.89 EPS previously, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s analysts see 33.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $296.12. About 1.18M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 120 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 76 sold and trimmed equity positions in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 102.09 million shares, up from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Acadia Healthcare Company Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 53 Increased: 85 New Position: 35.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 10.42% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for 4.28 million shares. Courage Capital Management Llc owns 200,000 shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 4.71% invested in the company for 2.60 million shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 7.68 million shares.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $47.80M for 12.09 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 703,363 shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Down 18% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Avoid Acadia Healthcare Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -11.80% below currents $296.12 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation given on Friday, March 8. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TGT vs. COST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.