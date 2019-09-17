Costco Wholesale (COST) Analysts See $2.53 EPS; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased By $14.63 Million Its Cummins (CMI) Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 16.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 112,526 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 815,365 shares with $106.68 million value, up from 702,839 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $25.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 1.01 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report $2.53 EPS on October, 3 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 7.20% from last quarter’s $2.36 EPS. COST’s profit would be $1.11 billion giving it 28.53 P/E if the $2.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.89 EPS previously, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s analysts see 33.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $288.69. About 1.51M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W had bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935 on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, COST, ALXN – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $126.96 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 35.47 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 375 shares. Liberty Cap reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cibc State Bank Usa accumulated 785 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management holds 29,759 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 57,451 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc reported 8,856 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 39,111 are owned by South State. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd has 1.82% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 35,977 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. General American Investors Co accumulated 85,200 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 3.54M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 7,596 shares. Capital Limited has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Addenda invested in 21,032 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 84,367 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $288.92’s average target is 0.08% above currents $288.69 stock price. Costco had 23 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 6. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 11. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $29000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $261 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 6 report.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is -1.65% below currents $163.7 stock price. Cummins had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18300 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. UBS maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.