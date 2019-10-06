Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a company in the Discount Variety Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Costco Wholesale Corporation has 73.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 74.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Costco Wholesale Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.63% of all Discount Variety Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Costco Wholesale Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costco Wholesale Corporation 149,948,021.35% 26.60% 8.40% Industry Average 3.80% 38.74% 8.13%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Costco Wholesale Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Costco Wholesale Corporation 432.72M 289 35.50 Industry Average 1.91B 50.18B 26.60

Costco Wholesale Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costco Wholesale Corporation 1 6 9 2.56 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 5.88 2.61

Costco Wholesale Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $294.69, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. As a group, Discount Variety Stores companies have a potential upside of 28.51%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Costco Wholesale Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Costco Wholesale Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costco Wholesale Corporation -1.85% 4.58% 14.09% 30.41% 25.8% 35.31% Industry Average 0.00% 10.13% 9.03% 14.99% 21.04% 20.36%

For the past year Costco Wholesale Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Costco Wholesale Corporation are 1 and 0.5. Competitively, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s rivals have 1.22 and 0.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Costco Wholesale Corporation has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s rivals are 7.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Dividends

Costco Wholesale Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s competitors beat Costco Wholesale Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel businesses. In addition, the company provides gold star individual and business membership services. As of August 28, 2016, it operated 715 warehouses, including 501 warehouses in the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico; 91 in Canada; 36 in Mexico; 28 in the United Kingdom; 25 in Japan; 12 in Korea; 12 in Taiwan; 8 in Australia; and 2 in Spain. Further, the company sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.