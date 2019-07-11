Costco Wholesale – Common Stock (COST) Stock Rating Kept by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus; The $289.0000 Target Indicates 5.41% Potential; Enservco Has 0.64 Sentiment

In a report sent to investors and clients on 11 July, Costco Wholesale Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:COST) stock “Buy” was reconfirmed by Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $289.0000 TP on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’s TP would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Enservco Corp (ASPN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 14 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 22 decreased and sold their stock positions in Enservco Corp. The funds in our database now own: 23.15 million shares, down from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enservco Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 1.01% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 176,341 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.09 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stock Yards Financial Bank And Tru has 1.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Strategic has 0.38% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd invested in 16,870 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 36.83 million shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,361 shares. 954,075 are held by Carmignac Gestion. Moreover, Advisors Asset has 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Adirondack Tru Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,442 shares. Agf Investments Inc owns 393,389 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Lp reported 5,347 shares. Ws Management Lllp invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Prelude Management Lc owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.46% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 100,731 are held by Hl.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $120.57 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 33.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Among 15 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco has $280 highest and $225 lowest target. $251.33’s average target is -8.33% below currents $274.16 stock price. Costco had 24 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Monday, June 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23000 target. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 19 by Nomura. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $27000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by UBS. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Buy” rating and $255 target.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 3.17 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. has 1.38% invested in the company for 2.59 million shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Telemark Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 4,155 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence

Aspen Aerogels, Inc., an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, makes, and sells aerogel insulation products that are primarily used in energy infrastructure facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $159.54 million. The firm provides Pyrogel XT/XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in high temperature operating systems; Pyrogel XTF, which provides strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z that is used for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea, which is used in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Spaceloft for use in building materials market; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems.