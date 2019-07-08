Costco Wholesale Common (COST) Market Value Rose While American National Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $744,634; Magnetar Financial Has Lowered Its Position in Belmond LTD (BEL) by $11.11 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 462,928 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.09 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.02M, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

American National Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 28,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $269.55. About 281,393 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.64 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Activebeta Us Small Cap by 105,740 shares to 247,821 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Llc has 6,158 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru owns 1,373 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Lc stated it has 58,497 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.07% or 3,010 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 350 shares. Parsons Cap Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,724 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). White Pine Capital Lc stated it has 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 25,752 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co owns 0.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,535 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.8% or 115,327 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,441 shares to 12,017 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 19,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

