Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $355,344; Dupont Capital Management Has Decreased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $697,444 as Share Value Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 1,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 5,067 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $516.45. About 356,509 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 1,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $289.2. About 2.33 million shares traded or 13.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury General Corp (NYSE:MCY) by 14,947 shares to 17,247 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave Buster S Entertainmen (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 18,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.71 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Turkey Etf (TUR) by 95,336 shares to 11,265 shares, valued at $268,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,672 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc Class A (NYSE:WDAY).

