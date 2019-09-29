Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Lifted Stake by $355,344 as Shares Rose; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Increased Position

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 1,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 3.13 million shares traded or 36.79% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Invest Limited Buys Into Dick’s Sporting Class B; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Has Yet to Feel Backlash on New Gun Policy; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15,761 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc Class A (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis invested in 0.4% or 3,167 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny has invested 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 14,092 are owned by Boys Arnold &. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested in 142,754 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.34% or 258,674 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie reported 765,481 shares. Everett Harris & Ca, a California-based fund reported 862,430 shares. Cambridge owns 3,099 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 0.03% or 26,768 shares. Korea Investment owns 0.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 251,181 shares. Addison Capital Co owns 1,336 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 1.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,000 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com accumulated 4,799 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 754,871 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. 7,688 were reported by Kcm Invest Advisors Lc. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,984 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 103,667 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cipher Limited Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Globeflex LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 13,619 shares. Verity Asset Management invested in 0.34% or 9,821 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 19,372 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 1,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 105,933 shares. Tensile Mgmt Lc holds 6.07% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio.

Since September 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $15,614 activity.

