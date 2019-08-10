Costco Whlsale (COST) Shareholder Garrison Bradford & Associates Decreased Its Stake; As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Decreased Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 34,896 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 40,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 875,894 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (COST) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 31,115 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 35,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Costco Whlsale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.46% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,220 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 549 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 232,757 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 31,665 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 18,739 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 5,772 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 67,934 shares. Psagot House holds 100,475 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 2,962 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Samlyn Capital Lc has invested 1.68% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Piedmont Invest has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 8,354 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 12,000 shares to 28,363 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 62,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel accumulated 2.08% or 117,800 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 4,869 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 107,426 shares. The Florida-based Ws Lllp has invested 1.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Creative Planning has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,842 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Ltd Co. 890 are owned by Aimz Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Tower Bridge invested in 8,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.17% or 46,000 shares. 2,356 are owned by Eqis Management. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, King Luther has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Montgomery Inv Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Piedmont Investment holds 38,838 shares. Nottingham Advsrs invested in 1,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock.