Costco Companies (COST) Share Value Rose While Everett Harris & Company Has Lowered by $2.37 Million Its Position; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by $569,920

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc. (COST) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 8,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 862,430 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.91M, down from 871,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Costco Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 155,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28M, down from 161,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 342,505 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 21.65 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

