CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Touches $587.14 High on Jul, 14; Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)’s Sentiment Is 1

The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) reached all time high today, Jul, 14 and still has $610.63 target or 4.00% above today’s $587.14 share price. This indicates more upside for the $21.46B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $610.63 PT is reached, the company will be worth $858.20M more. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $587.14. About 129,566 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 10 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 10 reduced and sold holdings in Hennessy Advisors Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.25 million shares, down from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hennessy Advisors Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $70.85 million. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. It has a 5.42 P/E ratio. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. for 36,175 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 182,842 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Osmium Partners Llc has 0.49% invested in the company for 63,292 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,646 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CoStar Group, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cls Invests has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 8,418 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 16,197 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,177 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Td Asset reported 28,962 shares stake. Enterprise Fincl Svcs accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie has 0.43% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 386,028 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 28,210 shares. Axa reported 9,446 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Sg Americas Ltd invested in 3,071 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Night Owl Ltd accumulated 8,419 shares. 859 are owned by Etrade Management Ltd Com.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 27.

