CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Reaches $626.00 52-Week High; VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (VEOEY) Shorts Increased By 1205.81%

The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) hit a new 52-week high and has $663.56 target or 6.00% above today’s $626.00 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $22.88 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $663.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.37B more. The stock decreased 0.57% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $626. About 36,427 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. FBR Capital maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CoStar Group, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam (London) Limited has 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bp Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 4,500 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 0.26% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 221,412 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 2,148 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 14,421 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd owns 278,692 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 3,306 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P accumulated 86,421 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp accumulated 2,700 shares. Select Equity Grp Lp owns 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 515,790 shares. Hanseatic reported 0.95% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.88 billion. The firm offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It has a 78.65 P/E ratio. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 69.87 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.