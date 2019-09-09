CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Reaches $582.70 After 7.00% Down Move; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lowered By $4.76 Million Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 6.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 11,061 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 157,927 shares with $68.02M value, down from 168,988 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $14.04 during the last trading session, reaching $520.7. About 290,268 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams

The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.41% or $33.31 during the last trading session, reaching $582.7. About 150,364 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $587.98 million for 20.12 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. The insider FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $504.77’s average target is -3.06% below currents $520.7 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $47000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. UBS maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of SHW in report on Friday, March 22 to “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 177,417 shares to 177,578 valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Crane Co (NYSE:CR) stake by 124,590 shares and now owns 191,084 shares. Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) was raised too.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.72M for 65.03 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

