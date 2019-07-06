CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Property Management company, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CoStar Group Inc. has 97.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.95% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of CoStar Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.08% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CoStar Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.10% 8.20% Industry Average 10.35% 18.00% 5.59%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CoStar Group Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group Inc. N/A 457 68.79 Industry Average 48.98M 473.40M 52.72

CoStar Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CoStar Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.40 2.10 2.64

CoStar Group Inc. currently has an average price target of $483, suggesting a potential downside of -14.39%. As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 125.00%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that CoStar Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CoStar Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoStar Group Inc. 2.88% 4.52% 25.59% 40.02% 30.64% 51.51% Industry Average 4.22% 5.68% 7.50% 12.17% 22.21% 19.45%

For the past year CoStar Group Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CoStar Group Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, CoStar Group Inc.’s rivals have 4.81 and 5.08 for Current and Quick Ratio. CoStar Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CoStar Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

CoStar Group Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. Competitively, CoStar Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.78% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CoStar Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CoStar Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors CoStar Group Inc.’s rivals.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.