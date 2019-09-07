CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Comparison side by side

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group Inc. 530 17.46 N/A 7.95 77.37 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.79 N/A 1.89 13.60

Demonstrates CoStar Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CoStar Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CoStar Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CoStar Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 8.5% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CoStar Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 2.31% respectively. About 0.5% of CoStar Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoStar Group Inc. -2% 10.02% 24.07% 60.26% 48.45% 82.43% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26%

For the past year CoStar Group Inc. has stronger performance than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.