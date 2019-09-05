CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) and BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) Comparison side by side

Since CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) and BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group Inc. 529 17.33 N/A 7.95 77.37 BBX Capital Corporation 5 0.49 N/A 0.27 15.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CoStar Group Inc. and BBX Capital Corporation. BBX Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than CoStar Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CoStar Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CoStar Group Inc. and BBX Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 8.5% BBX Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that CoStar Group Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BBX Capital Corporation has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CoStar Group Inc. and BBX Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BBX Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -14.38% for CoStar Group Inc. with consensus price target of $525. Meanwhile, BBX Capital Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.25, while its potential upside is 195.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that BBX Capital Corporation looks more robust than CoStar Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of CoStar Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.5% of BBX Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are CoStar Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are BBX Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoStar Group Inc. -2% 10.02% 24.07% 60.26% 48.45% 82.43% BBX Capital Corporation -2.05% -8.3% -22.34% -29.46% -50.52% -24.78%

For the past year CoStar Group Inc. has 82.43% stronger performance while BBX Capital Corporation has -24.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors CoStar Group Inc. beats BBX Capital Corporation.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.