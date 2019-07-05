CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Analysts See $1.73 EPS; Epizyme (EPZM) Shorts Increased By 31.45%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) had an increase of 31.45% in short interest. EPZM’s SI was 5.71 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.45% from 4.35M shares previously. With 775,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s short sellers to cover EPZM’s short positions. The SI to Epizyme Inc’s float is 9.92%. The stock increased 5.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 510,684 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Analysts expect CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report $1.73 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 21.83% from last quarter's $1.42 EPS. CSGP's profit would be $62.64M giving it 81.72 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $2.28 EPS previously, CoStar Group, Inc.'s analysts see -24.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $565.5. About 213,813 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INFY vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Costar Group (CSGP) Reports Acquisition of Off Campus Partners – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoStar Group Acquires Off Campus Partners, a Leading Provider of Student Housing Marketplace Content and Technology to Universities – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.48 billion. The firm offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It has a 76.11 P/E ratio. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

Among 7 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Epizyme had 11 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann to “Outperform” on Monday, January 7. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $25 target. Citigroup maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of EPZM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.