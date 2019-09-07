Costar Group (CSGP) Valuation Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.99 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Stake Lifted by Yacktman Asset Management Lp

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $616.01. About 172,823 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 9,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 521,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.57 million, up from 512,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.52 million shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $251.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 651,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Viking Glob Investors LP stated it has 2.29M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 6,265 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,210 shares. Jackson Wealth Lc holds 250,000 shares. Victory Mgmt has 61,419 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 132,381 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.46% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.17 million shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt holds 260,963 shares. Pension Serv accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 22,035 shares. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Disappoint – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chaikin Analytics’ Dan Russo: This Unique Bond Rally Play Has Lots Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 175,474 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Melvin Mngmt LP has invested 0.96% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Exane Derivatives holds 4 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 3,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Bamco Ny has 2.45 million shares. New York-based Daruma Mngmt has invested 4.2% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 7,214 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 5,998 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 58,094 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.53% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 52,888 shares. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 435 shares.