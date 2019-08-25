Costar Group (CSGP) Valuation Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut by $25.87 Million Its Holding; Rogers Communications (RCI) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.99 Million as Valuation Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 55,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 45,390 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17M, down from 100,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $607.08. About 215,254 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 129,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 368,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, down from 497,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 236,363 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,459 are owned by Westfield Lp. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 16,717 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd owns 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 402 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1,100 shares. Washington Financial Bank has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Fmr Lc accumulated 311,860 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Da Davidson owns 2,535 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Chatham Capital Group has 800 shares. Alps Advisors owns 865 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.48% or 26,161 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd accumulated 453 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,167 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 121,500 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 67.75 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 33,325 shares to 271,040 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.77M for 12.06 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Medical Inc A (NYSE:GMED) by 59,846 shares to 753,506 shares, valued at $37.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 20,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0.08% or 464,495 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). The New York-based Laurion Mngmt Lp has invested 0.25% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 4,996 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com. Bridgewater Assocs LP owns 114,817 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.89% or 19.20M shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 1.54% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 167,299 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt has 0.8% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 39,506 shares. Axa holds 0.08% or 383,256 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 4,126 shares. 307,953 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 168,856 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.2% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).