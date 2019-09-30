Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Value Rose While Wildcat Capital Management Decreased by $7.25 Million Its Position; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Lowered Holding by $14.08 Million

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 79.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 19,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 4,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 24,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $17.57 during the last trading session, reaching $836.4. About 181,457 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $15.06 during the last trading session, reaching $591.34. About 118,993 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 15,247 shares. Renaissance Techs invested in 1.16% or 1.79M shares. Ca reported 867 shares. Baystate Wealth invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 37,238 shares. Btim Corporation holds 914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 11,343 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & reported 46,792 shares. West Oak Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cambridge Invest Advisors invested in 0.02% or 3,288 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 7,006 shares. Nordea Mngmt owns 1,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Corp has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 5 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,948 shares to 240,874 shares, valued at $10.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 3,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $105.72 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.81 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.00 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.06% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Papp L Roy And Associates invested in 4,133 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 435 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. 1,702 were reported by Advisory Research. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 399 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 5,359 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 31 shares. 44,544 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.08% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bell Bankshares reported 0.29% stake. Bluestein R H & accumulated 5,000 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Barbara Oil stated it has 3,200 shares.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 950 shares to 5,611 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 64,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).