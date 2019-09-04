Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Value Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Holding by $694,340; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $6.31 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100.29. About 379,910 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 1,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 44,056 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 42,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $612.67. About 25,253 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares to 107,300 shares, valued at $26.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.58 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

