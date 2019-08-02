Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Rose While Baillie Gifford & Company Increased by $2.33 Million Its Stake; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 324,889 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.54 million, up from 319,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $9.19 during the last trading session, reaching $606.21. About 261,658 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 599,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 4.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21B, down from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $298.44. About 2.88M shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wildcat Cap Limited Liability invested in 36.49% or 133,472 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Westfield Cap Mngmt Com LP owns 86,459 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Principal Gru has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 21,050 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Kbc Nv reported 0.01% stake. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn stated it has 176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 8,834 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 9,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 3,071 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandhill Ltd Co has invested 2.14% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 8,289 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 2,797 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryanair Adr by 188,367 shares to 6.60 million shares, valued at $494.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc/De (NYSE:DNOW) by 238,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.92 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

