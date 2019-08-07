Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Price Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Decreased Stake by $3.99 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Carlson Capital Management Increased Position

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $601.56. About 43,156 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1783.66. About 3.01M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) –

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 67.14 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,031 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp reported 0.97% stake. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 4 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 64,955 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 60,321 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Co holds 200,139 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 2,557 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Blackrock invested in 3.09M shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corp has 2,050 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Creative Planning. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 5,524 shares. 8,600 were reported by Andra Ap. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 38,126 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.