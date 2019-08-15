Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Price Rose While Bares Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $18.80 Million; First Republic Bank (FRC) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 40,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 551,097 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.04 million, down from 591,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $26.47 during the last trading session, reaching $600.03. About 261,050 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 146,676 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, up from 140,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 1.52 million shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.97 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.