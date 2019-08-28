Costar Group (CSGP) Stake Maintained by Profund Advisors Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Truenorth Has Cut Holding by $487,994

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 60.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 785 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 2,093 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $612.42. About 176,539 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 1,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 58,823 shares to 176,014 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 11,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has 3.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh owns 161,985 shares. Churchill Corporation owns 9,633 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,470 shares. Orca Investment Mngmt holds 0.9% or 442 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 751 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Liability reported 10,709 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.6% or 226,155 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2,400 shares stake. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Llc has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Pension Service holds 2.71% or 395,541 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas holds 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 605 shares. Howard Mngmt reported 19,195 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 125,031 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 16,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,321 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 2,537 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0.19% or 1,233 shares. Etrade Management holds 859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,657 shares. 3,389 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. 2,500 are held by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Verition Fund Management Lc stated it has 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.06% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.05% or 4,709 shares in its portfolio. Night Owl Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 8,419 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10,160 shares to 62,796 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,063 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.