Costar Group (CSGP) Stake Maintained by First Hawaiian Bank; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Brighton Jones Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 428.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 1,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 1,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, up from 342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $595. About 176,834 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 909 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 75,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.89M, down from 76,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr invested in 0.06% or 2,475 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd invested in 0.05% or 1,185 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 241,805 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Davy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 4,122 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,548 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.07% or 118,800 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 11,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 30,308 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 1.15% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 359,259 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited has 0.15% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 80,942 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 196,205 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Andra Ap owns 8,600 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 18,875 shares to 76,442 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co/The by 3,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,049 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 3.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 170,375 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware holds 3.14% or 25,997 shares in its portfolio. Trb Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Gp Lp owns 152,425 shares for 5.05% of their portfolio. Westend Advsr Limited Co accumulated 17,603 shares. 330 are held by Fca Tx. 3,800 are held by Guinness Asset Management Limited. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 132 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Illinois-based Savant Cap Limited Company has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 2.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 966,120 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,200 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Intact Invest Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 4,634 shares to 155,170 shares, valued at $26.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,190 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.