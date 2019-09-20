Costar Group (CSGP) Stake Held by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc; Jet Capital Investors LP Increases Stake in Celgene (CELG)

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04 million, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.35. About 2.44 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 115,725 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.12M, up from 92,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $591.55. About 92,459 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, after pulling out of Westphalia, faces lack of options – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20,000 shares to 294,890 shares, valued at $53.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,612 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Inc reported 842,103 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 415 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Incorporated holds 800,999 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc reported 15,042 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 60,629 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.1% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 5,136 shares. Fmr Llc has 492,494 shares. Bluestein R H And Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 936 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Co has 251,255 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.04% or 222,628 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 13,886 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Street has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Capital Ww Investors holds 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset holds 20,106 shares. Wendell David Associates owns 9,390 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 11,361 shares. Muhlenkamp Company stated it has 70,621 shares. Armistice Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 400,000 shares. 128,573 are held by Raymond James Svcs Advsrs. Cwm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc owns 23,959 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.5% or 23,134 shares. Alpine Associates Management reported 4.45% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc holds 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,445 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 101,649 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hartford Financial owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 500 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Co owns 0.14% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,316 shares. Woodstock has 1.49% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cardiology, Analyst Conferences In The Spotlight – Benzinga” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.