Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Stake by $490,939

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 3.00M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $12.92 during the last trading session, reaching $579.94. About 210,440 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares to 29,530 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,364 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.