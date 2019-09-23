Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $616,395 as Share Price Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75B market cap company. It closed at $595 lastly. It is down 48.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 9,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 7,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 17,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 277,033 shares traded or 48.61% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Estimate NN Inc. (NNBR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ VSM, NUBK and ENFC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Community Bank System (CBU) Announces Acquisition of Kinderhook Bank Corp. – StreetInsider.com” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Community Bank parent extends closing date for next acquisition – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold CBU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 36.43 million shares or 0.12% more from 36.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 3,269 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 79,351 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 10,200 shares. Geode Ltd has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Hartford Financial stated it has 3,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech owns 54,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 7,777 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0% stake. Profund Advsrs invested in 5,149 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Walthausen And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.91% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 90,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 206,378 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 23,749 shares to 456,374 shares, valued at $36.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 4,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.27M for 19.66 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 77,071 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,123 shares stake. Parkside State Bank invested 0.08% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Davy Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,122 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Granahan Investment Management Ma holds 4.71% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 171,962 shares. The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.19% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 29,361 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.34% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 14,035 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.67% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 68,554 shares. De Burlo Gp reported 22,400 shares. Bares Mngmt Inc stated it has 534,750 shares or 8.12% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,720 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon, after pulling out of Westphalia, faces lack of options – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Popped 17% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DELL or CSGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.41 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.