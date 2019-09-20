Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Cut Holding by $7.25 Million as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09M, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 17.30M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $597.44. About 58,292 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco New York holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 227,447 shares. Natixis stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jupiter Asset Limited invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wills Finance Group Inc Incorporated has 4.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,000 shares. Beck Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.37% or 61,877 shares. Johnson Finance Gru Inc has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,373 shares. Cap Guardian invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 5.16% or 3.21 million shares. Golub Group Limited Liability Corp holds 4.19% or 379,986 shares. The Massachusetts-based Windham Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 109,539 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,567 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,755 shares to 24,835 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 64,362 shares to 843,365 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Companies to Consider as Existing Home Sales Rise to 17-Month High – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy Assoc invested in 0.36% or 4,133 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 6,404 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,185 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr has 2,037 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,557 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 54,887 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.06% or 4,630 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,359 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Ashford Capital reported 2.86% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Art Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 1,720 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 265,807 were reported by Riverbridge Llc. Td Asset Mngmt has 31,313 shares. Conestoga Capital Limited Co owns 7,942 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.68 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.