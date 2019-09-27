Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Banc Funds Co Holding in Peapack (PGC) Upped as Valuation Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 106,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.28 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 25,992 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 4,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 81,494 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.15 million, down from 86,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $594.58. About 242,400 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 120,697 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $124.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 48,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoStar Group Acquires Off Campus Partners, a Leading Provider of Student Housing Marketplace Content and Technology to Universities – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “CoStar Group Delivers Broad-Based Growth – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CoStar Group to lay off 173 employees across its two Atlanta offices – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group rallies 11.3% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.80M for 66.36 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 265,127 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 1,807 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.05% or 44,828 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Capital Ltd Llc holds 16,546 shares. Earnest Ptnrs reported 22 shares stake. Putnam Invs Limited Com has invested 0.38% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,108 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,908 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio. 1,574 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 14,035 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. by 32,573 shares to 51,025 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) by 9,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,558 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF).