Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Market Value Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Increased Its Position by $9.65 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $562.5. About 112,890 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 536,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.42M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 1.15M shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 156,814 shares to 373,155 shares, valued at $13.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 7,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,662 shares, and cut its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22 million for 81.29 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty reported 84,021 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 1,400 shares. 11,823 are owned by Shaker Lc Oh. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 5,687 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 7,376 shares. Westpac Bk Corp owns 2,877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winslow Cap Mgmt reported 462,348 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Renaissance Technology Lc reported 9,864 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 300 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 2.45M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Regions Fincl has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

