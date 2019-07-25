Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Its Position by $4.59 Million; Rodgers Brothers Has Increased Position in Old Republic Intl (ORI) as Market Value Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 57.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 9,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,015 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, up from 17,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $632.82. About 403,173 shares traded or 56.76% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 34,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,635 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 80,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Old Republic Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 1.37M shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland reported 63,365 shares. 17,359 are held by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,781 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 186,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 207 shares. 244,946 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 168,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 684,637 shares. The New York-based Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Elm Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 15,140 shares. Fulton National Bank Na stated it has 14,575 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Invesco has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 2.48 million shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,928 activity. $99,350 worth of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) was bought by ZUCARO ALDO C on Monday, January 28.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,228 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

