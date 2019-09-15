Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Increased Position; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $950,000

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 70,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 395,328 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.04M, up from 324,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $570.11. About 180,491 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 30,468 shares. Laurion Management LP has 3,557 shares. Jag Capital Ltd Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,264 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 243,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baillie Gifford has 0.23% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 395,328 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com holds 0.07% or 222,799 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 60,629 shares. Blair William & Communications Il accumulated 257,121 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corp reported 2,502 shares stake. Nicholas Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 4,599 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 1,300 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 0.19% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,430 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 18.58 million shares to 43.42M shares, valued at $546.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Crbn.Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 20,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.64 million shares, and cut its stake in 58.Com Inc Adr (NYSE:WUBA).