Costar Group (CSGP) Share Value Rose While Citadel Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $28.38 Million; Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Position Held by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 51.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 60,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 179,971 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.94 million, up from 119,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $614.87. About 224,568 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 2.41M shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $56.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EU regulators to clear Vodafone’s Liberty Global deal – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global: Why To Consider Divesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CoStar to shift nearly 100 positions to Ricmond – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoStar Group rallies 11.3% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Group Incorporated stated it has 16,100 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. 54 are owned by Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada. Melvin Capital Mngmt LP invested in 175,000 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd reported 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 712 are held by Wms Partners Lc. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 2,205 shares. Moreover, Hood River Mgmt Llc has 1.76% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Comerica National Bank reported 4,352 shares. Cibc reported 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.35% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 17,452 shares. First Republic Invest has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Invesco Limited accumulated 432,054 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 26,161 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Df Dent & Co reported 2.29% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).