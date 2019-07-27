Costar Group (CSGP) Market Value Rose While Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Position; Utd Technologies (UTX) Holding Lifted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Company

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,177 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 14,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $634.26. About 217,173 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 88,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Millennium Management Ltd Co has 120,859 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 1.28% or 139,750 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd reported 25,673 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Llc has 5,805 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 3,170 are owned by Truepoint Inc. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru reported 0.09% stake. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt has 11,958 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tig Limited Liability holds 99,809 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Washington Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,064 shares. Vigilant Limited owns 11,498 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 16,240 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

