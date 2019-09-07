Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose While Wildcat Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.14 Million; Limelight Networks (LLNW) Share Value Declined While Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $13.91 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Limelight Networks (LLNW) by 61.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 4.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The hedge fund held 2.89M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 7.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Limelight Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.58M market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 838,003 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Raises 2018 Revenue Guidanc; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.13 AND $0.17 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $616.01. About 172,823 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 68.75 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Corp (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13,620 shares to 161,005 shares, valued at $75.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital by 337,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings on October, 17. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Limelight Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

