Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose While Wildcat Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Stake; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Upped Holding by $432,640

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $614.87. About 224,568 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95 million shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 0.06% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 4,909 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,435 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 121,500 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 92,376 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Ashford Mngmt owns 38,861 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Dsam Prns (London) Limited stated it has 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Northern Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.06% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 3.09M shares. Chicago Equity Lc has 2,020 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Llc has 66,591 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 58 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.01% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 6,729 shares.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CoStar to shift nearly 100 positions to Ricmond – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.64 million for 68.62 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.