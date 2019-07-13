Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $5.63 Million as Stock Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increases Holding in Davita (DVA)

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Davita (DVA) by 389.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 28,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,704 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 7,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Davita for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 2.16 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 20/03/2018 – Social Workers Play Vital Role in Patients’ Overall Health; 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 12,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,348 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.65M, down from 474,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $587.14. About 129,566 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22 million for 84.85 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

