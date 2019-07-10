Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Wildcat Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.14 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Cut Its Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $12.26 during the last trading session, reaching $579.28. About 74,160 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 35,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 267,290 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 302,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 31,605 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22M for 83.71 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc reported 2,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Df Dent Comm holds 2.29% or 247,837 shares in its portfolio. Wms Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 712 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 4,220 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.06% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). American Century Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 30,567 shares. Select Equity Gp LP reported 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.05% or 5,524 shares. American Cap Management invested in 81,085 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Botty Invsts has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 122 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 12,670 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 147,232 shares to 214,846 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $42,751 activity.

