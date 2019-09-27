Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Wildcat Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, South Street Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $753,920

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $586.18. About 106,445 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 62.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 9,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,853 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 15,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 2.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 75,000 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 141,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,545 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Spirit Of America Corp has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.59% or 229,063 shares. Moreover, Grassi Invest Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 2.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 24.26 million shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt stated it has 13,348 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 3,089 are held by Westover Ltd Co. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 38,701 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 149,680 shares. Jmg Fin Gp Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.12 million shares. Lederer Counsel Ca has 19,968 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 168,146 shares. Boys Arnold & Comm holds 139,976 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.80 million for 65.42 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

