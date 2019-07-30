Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Wildcat Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.14 Million; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Boosted Its Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $1.95 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 177,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 11.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $11.69 during the last trading session, reaching $618.73. About 252,088 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Don’t Lose Faith – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Mgmt Pro has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Insurance Tx reported 13,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 185,006 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na owns 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 25,927 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc accumulated 40,897 shares. Mariner Limited Company, Kansas-based fund reported 111,285 shares. Fairfax Fincl Holdings Can invested 1.17% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 14.68M are held by Bancshares Of Mellon. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 1.66 million shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.13% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 457,605 shares. James Rech accumulated 500 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 390,504 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability (Wy) owns 2,818 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 117,064 shares to 157,396 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,246 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 633 were accumulated by Commerce National Bank & Trust. Pnc Ser Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 79,138 are owned by Daruma Mgmt Ltd Liability. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 3,389 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 695 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp owns 6,883 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.43% stake. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 87,744 shares or 1.04% of the stock. New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Riverpark Advsr Lc has 5,343 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amer Cap Mngmt has 1.75% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 81,085 shares. 66,439 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Lc. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Fdx owns 2,819 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Fincl holds 8 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 69.05 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.