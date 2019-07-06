Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Wildcat Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) as Stock Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99M, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $564.18. About 186,270 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Capital Ltd Com reported 462,348 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 2,483 shares. 616 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Ltd. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 3,071 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc owns 14,421 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Regions stated it has 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% stake. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 8,568 shares. Shine Advisory Service Inc invested in 61 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 7,214 shares. Dsam (London) Limited has 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22M for 81.53 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.65M for 39.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.