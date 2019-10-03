Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $497,700 as Stock Value Rose; Legg Mason (LM) Holding Maintained by Alpha Windward Llc

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 1691.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 12,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 13,632 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, up from 761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 321,528 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,105 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 2,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $590.78. About 73,138 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN

