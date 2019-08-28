Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Fb (FB) Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Lowered Its Holding by $317,060 as Share Price Rose

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 2,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 17,452 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $605.92. About 6,438 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 44,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $180.51. About 1.04 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Jan Koum said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was time to “move on.”; 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 27/03/2018 – Three users sue Facebook over collection of call and text history; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 02/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook data scandal has declared bankruptcy, will shut; 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND FACEBOOK PARTNER TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL WEEKLY GAME PACKAGE IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook is launching a new set of opt-in tools for dating. #F8; 24/04/2018 – Facebook released its Community Standards to the public on Tuesday

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Switch Inc by 33,662 shares to 90,044 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,288 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Limited accumulated 17,248 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Whittier Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Hood River Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Oregon-based fund reported 75,016 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 5,353 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Service has 0.08% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Macquarie Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Shaker Llc Oh reported 11,823 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 2,020 shares. 766 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Company. Gideon Advsr holds 0.2% or 1,211 shares. Redmond Asset Llc holds 0.93% or 4,600 shares. 1,960 were reported by Hanseatic Services Incorporated. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 9,864 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 13,485 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,470 shares to 104,114 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ivv (IVV) by 41,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,560 shares. Capital Research Glob holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 71.67M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Company owns 32,336 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cortland Assoc Mo has invested 7.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Company invested in 75,495 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Petrus Tru Lta holds 84,881 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.52% or 43,585 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.13% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5.00 million shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,235 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ativo Capital Mgmt stated it has 13,640 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 3,104 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,084 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,663 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.26 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.