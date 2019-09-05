Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Position; As Circor Intl Com (CIR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Teton Advisors Increased Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 1,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 44,056 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 42,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $613.19. About 228,278 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (CIR) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 18,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 266,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 248,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 123,298 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 18,660 shares to 34,259 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,800 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 0.1% or 1,596 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 3,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 181,191 shares. 4,709 were reported by Stephens Ar. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 50,147 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The California-based Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 30,000 were reported by Hitchwood Lp. Voya Investment Management Lc has 10,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Lc invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 247,837 were reported by Df Dent & Incorporated. 16,717 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Connable Office holds 0.19% or 2,124 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 7,400 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 37,106 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 208,774 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0.01% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Prudential reported 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Thb Asset holds 0.8% or 168,759 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp has 59,542 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 34,000 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). The New York-based Dc Advsr Ltd has invested 7.15% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,567 shares. 13,383 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp Com by 48,500 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 119,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,416 shares, and cut its stake in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK).

