Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Hood River Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Manchester Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 11,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,016 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.99M, down from 78,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $565.5. About 213,858 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) CEO Andrew Florance on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “DELL vs. CSGP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoStar Group Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group and Barclay Street Announce Agreement – Financial Post” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 191,807 shares to 332,089 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 95,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22 million for 81.72 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 14,421 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has invested 1.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Fifth Third State Bank owns 125 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). American Century reported 0.24% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Co holds 278,692 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 2,315 shares. Barbara Oil owns 3,200 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. 175,474 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.06% or 60,321 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.2% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 1,613 were accumulated by Hightower Limited Co. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 18,953 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gideon Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,211 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Invest holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,711 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maple Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 9,627 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc has 945,293 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,521 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors accumulated 22,248 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 125 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.84% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 207,132 were accumulated by Macquarie Ltd. Lsv Asset has 10,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 109,924 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated owns 830 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Com holds 0.35% or 3,240 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs reported 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).