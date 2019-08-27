Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.19 Million as Share Value Rose; Tower International (TOWR) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tower International Inc. (TOWR) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, up from 19,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tower International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.20 million market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. It is down 2.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q EPS 83c; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 12,177 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 14,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $621.4. About 3,891 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 287,243 are owned by Prudential Financial. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 226,243 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management reported 43,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group owns 21,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 127,820 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 15,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) or 15,252 shares. Northern invested in 224,941 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh has 18,089 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp owns 226,676 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Lp accumulated 0% or 4,561 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 1,846 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR).

More notable recent Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tower International Announces Leaner Leadership Structure – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tower International, Milacron Holdings, and Infosys Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“CART, TOWR, and MCRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tower International To Be Acquired At 70% Premium – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of the Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worthington Inds. Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,840 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 69.35 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 20,782 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $125.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 21,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx owns 2,819 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 121,500 shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma holds 161,005 shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. 685 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 898,623 are held by Waddell Reed Fin Inc. Advisory Rech owns 2,037 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.02% or 12,709 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 70,317 are owned by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com. Utah Retirement stated it has 6,729 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability invested in 453 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Pnc Services owns 20,188 shares. Art Ltd Liability Co holds 4,220 shares.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group rallies 11.3% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.