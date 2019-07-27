Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Bares Capital Management Decreased Stake; Matthew 25 Management Increased Its Position in Cummins (CMI) by $314,000 as Market Value Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 40,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 551,097 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.04M, down from 591,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $634.26. About 217,173 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 673,091 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 301,159 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $99.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR).